Ole Miss theatre students sew dresses for girls in Africa

Ole Miss theatre arts students spent the end of their semester helping girls in need.

Students are sewing dresses made of cotton and adorned with ribbons and lace, and they will be sending them to girls in Africa.

The sewing class will donate more than 20 dresses to the Little Dresses Ministry at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Oxford.

“I really enjoy doing something with costumes to help somebody else and not just learn a skill for myself but to actually do something important for somebody else and improve somebody else's life,” freshman Gabrielle Quintana said.

The Little Dresses Ministry is an effort to provide clothing to less-fortunate children around the world and in the poorest counties of Mississippi.

