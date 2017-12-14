12-year-old Hurricane Maria evacuee adjusting to life in Memphis

A Hurricane Maria evacuee from Puerto Rico is adjusting to his new life in Memphis.

Sergio Padial, 12, now a seventh-grader at St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School, packed his bags and relocated to Memphis from Puerto Rico just two weeks ago after the devastation from Hurricane Maria left his town in shambles.

Though the storm hit a few months ago, his town still doesn't have electricity, and his school is currently being used as a shelter.

"It was horrible, I lost part of my home," Sergio said.

His aunt works at St. Agnes Academy, and she brought Sergio and his grandparents to Memphis to find relief.

St. Dominic Dean Chris Burke said welcoming Sergio was a no-brainer.

"Adding Sergio has been a wonderful addition for all of our boys and girls in our junior high. Our school is getting to know a new student. It also shares the story that the love of family can overcome all," Burke said.

Though the weather is much cooler, Sergio said he's enjoying Memphis, the barbecue, and meeting new people.

"Memphis, beautiful, the school--I've made a lot of friends," Sergio said. "I would like to see my parents and my friends, but also I'd be there without electricity."

He's torn, but he said he's grateful for his aunt, the folks at St. Agnes School-St. Dominic Academy, and the Memphis community.

"I'm very grateful. I want to thank the school. They have treated me so good; it's awesome," he said.

