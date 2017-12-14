Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Eden at Watersedge apartments just before 2:40 p.m.

Police said a man found dead at the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

