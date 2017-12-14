Man charged after woman found dead inside car at Walgreens

A man is charged with aggravated assault after a woman was found dead in a Walgreens parking lot.

Jennifer Clarkson was found dead in her truck Thursday on the parking lot of Walgreens on Getwell Road.

Investigators say there were several bruises and abrasions all over Clarkson's body, including her face.

Witnesses said they had seen her husband Steven Kirtley beat, choke and smother Clarkson over the last three days before her death.

The exact cause of Clarkson's death is being determined by the medical examiner, and Kirtley could be charged with murder.

