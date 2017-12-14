Woman found dead outside Walgreens on Getwell Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman found dead outside Walgreens on Getwell Road

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a Memphis Walgreens.

The woman was found dead inside a red Chevy pick-up truck outside the store on Getwell Road.

Her cause of death is unknown, and police said she was neither shot or stabbed.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

