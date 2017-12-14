Collierville’s new middle school asks input for name

Collierville Schools is looking for suggestions on a name for the new middle school.

The new school will be located at 1101 New Byhalia Road, which is the current high school.

The list of suggestions will be shared and discussed at a Board Work Session on Jan. 11.

If you’d like to suggest a name, click here.

The final name will be chosen on Jan. 25.

