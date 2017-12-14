Drought conditions getting worse across the Mid-South

The drought is on, especially in Arkansas. As of December 14, the entire Mid-South is abnormally dry with moderate drought conditions in parts of north Mississippi and extreme east Arkansas.

But some of our eastern Arkansas counties are in severe drought conditions and extreme conditions exist back toward Little Rock.

The moral of the story is that we are all below average rain-wise for the year but some are worse off than others. Check the numbers here in Memphis as of December 14. The last few months are noticeably dry at over six inches below average. We are over five inches below average for the entire year.

BOTTOM LINE: We could all use some rain. My yard is becoming a dust bowl. We will get a little early Sunday morning, but we will need several more rain events to ease the drought. We will get another shot close to Christmas Day. That could have substantial rain (or other various forms of precipitation), but it’s still too far out for any details.

