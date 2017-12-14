Thieves steal all 4 tires off second Midtown vehicle

It's becoming a frequent sight in Midtown.

Cars are being left up on concrete blocks or wood after thieves steal all four tires in just minutes.

A Midtown resident came out of his home Thursday morning to a big surprise. He found not one, not two but all four of his rims and tires stolen from his fairly new car.



“It really makes me sad,” said Fazel Bhatti. “It's a burden on me now.”



His family's only means of transportation doesn’t have a single wheel.

Crooks made off with all four of his tires, then placed a log under his car to hold it up on Avery Avenue.

This all happened days before his son's third birthday.



“I don't have enough money to do that and I don't know how long I'll be stuck in this position,” Fazel said.



He said each wheel cost about $300.



“For the guys who did this to me, I forgive you but don't please make people sad,” Fazel said.



The same thing also happened to Brandon Hodges and his brand-new Camry only a few days ago.



“I was getting ready to go to work and looked outside and there were no wheels on my car,” Brandon said.



He lives in Cooper-Young and police said it's unknown if these cases are connected.



“Something's got to change,” Brandon said. “This is happening all over town.”



Police say drivers can put locks on their wheels to secure them, and some options are fairly inexpensive.

What makes these crimes especially tough for many victims is that they took place around the holidays.

If you can help police make an arrest in any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

