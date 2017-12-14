Man caught on camera crawling through yard, stealing items

In the middle of the night, while others are sleeping, a man was on his hands and knees creeping through people's yards with a flashlight.

Jennifer Amos thinks the man caught on surveillance video is a potential Grinch.

She lives on Kirby Road, and Saturday morning, she woke up to disarray.

"I look outside and said 'what happened? Have you been outside?'" Amos said. "If someone wants to get in our home, they don't want to wish us Merry Christmas."

Her family's back porch was ransacked with oil spilled everywhere. Items were gone, and she soon realized there was a trail of her stolen items leading to the street.

"He cut through our yard and the brush across the street," Amos said.

The very next day, surveillance caught a man searching through their yard and bushes.

"He's looking for something in that our yard. I'm assuming he dropped something the night before," Geoffrey Amos said.

This isn't the first time the family has dealt with property crime. In October, their car was vandalized with feces.

Two Skycop cameras are just down the street from their home, but so far, the family has not been able to access video from the cameras.

This family is worried the man may come back, but they are working to ensure this man doesn't steal their joy or belongings.

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the man to call police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.