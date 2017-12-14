Former chairman of Shelby Co. Republican Party killed in car crash

A prominent member of the Shelby County Republican Party has died.

Bill Giannini, former deputy commissioner of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and former chairman of Shelby County Republican Party, was killed in a car crash Thursday.

Giannini was driving to Memphis from Nashville at about 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 40 eastbound in Decatur County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said his vehicle crossed through the median into the westbound lanes, causing a head-on collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash, and it is unknown what their condition is.

Republican Party Chair Lee Mills released a statement on Giannini’s death:

“Bill was an outstanding individual and we have many fond memories of him. I will personally remember his enthusiasm, his quick wit and his infectious smile. Bill's work as Chairman of the Republican Party of Shelby County laid the groundwork for the successes we see today. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Giannini was president of Resolve Consulting Firm and also owned Little Italy Pizza on Union Avenue in Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.