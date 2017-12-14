Former chairman of Shelby Co. Republican Party killed in car crash

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
In the middle of the night, while others are sleeping, a man was on his hands and knees creeping through people's yards with a flashlight.More >>
In the middle of the night, while others are sleeping, a man was on his hands and knees creeping through people's yards with a flashlight.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported shooting at a popular doughnut shop in southeast Memphis.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported shooting at a popular doughnut shop in southeast Memphis.More >>
Snowmen, snowflakes, and Santa Claus. No matter the color, style, or print, there is a wrapping paper to fit your needs.More >>
Snowmen, snowflakes, and Santa Claus. No matter the color, style, or print, there is a wrapping paper to fit your needs.More >>
A Midtown resident came out of his home Thursday morning to a big surprise. He found not one, not two but all four of his rims and tires stolen from his fairly new car.More >>
A Midtown resident came out of his home Thursday morning to a big surprise. He found not one, not two but all four of his rims and tires stolen from his fairly new car.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>