Memphis company prints 575M feet of wrapping paper

Snowmen, snowflakes, and Santa Claus. No matter the color, style, or print, there is a wrapping paper to fit your needs.

Odds are if you buy gift wrapping paper from Walmart or other big box stores, it was made in Memphis.

"This year we printed 575 million linear feet,” said Larry Garman, director of operations with Impact Innovations, Incorporated.

That's enough wrapping paper to go to the moon and back!

Garman said the company has made millions of dollars of investments to become the gift wrap technology leader in the world.

"We continue to build our footprint here in Memphis, and develop that workforce and strength and skills,” Garman said.

Impact Innovations employs 75 full-time employees but seasonally, as many as 250 employees are on hand.

The company has also become the leading distributor of gift wrap to Walmart stores worldwide.

Garman said the company's focus is to bring jobs back to the states.

"Our desire as a company is to bring more of that production back here to the states,” Garman said.

So the next time you wrap a gift, remember it took grit and grind to make it look that pretty.

