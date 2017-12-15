Officials investigate reported Krispy Kreme shooting

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported shooting at a popular doughnut shop in southeast Memphis.

Officials responded to the Krispy Kreme located on Hacks Cross Road near Bill Morris Parkway shortly after 10 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The store is also located in the same area as Mynt Lounge, where a New Orleans firefighter was shot and killed earlier this year. Two people were also injured in a shooting at the club earlier this month.

This is an ongoing investigation.

