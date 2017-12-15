East High blows by 13th-ranked Webster Groves, MO

The number one high school basketball team in America calls Memphis home, and it was display for the entire nation Thursday night.

The East High Mustangs, coached by former Memphis Tiger and NBA star Penny Hardaway, are the nation's number one team, and are back to back Tennessee State Champions..

But, that's not all, the Mustangs also have the nation's number one recruit, James Wiseman, a junior.

East took on 13th-ranked Webster Groves of Missouri in a showcase game Thursday at White Station's Spartan Palace on ESPN.

The Mustangs are loaded with overwhelming talent, led by point guard Alex Lomax, a Wichita State signee.

Two more Lawson Brothers, Chandler and Jonathan, are also on the squad. They are as athletic as they are long.

Not to mention strongman Malcolm Dandridge, a 6'9" block of granite in the middle can and will dunk everything in sight.

But the showstopper is Wiseman, a 6'11" transfer from Nashville Ensworth with a 7'5" Wingspan.

Wiseman put all his talents on display, slamming, jamming, blocking shots and hitting threes.

East blew out Webster Groves, with a final of 80-45.

