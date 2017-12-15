Bill Giannini dies in car crash, Airport upgrades coming soon, Cold temps remain, Hot tea helps prevent glaucoma

Happy Friday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following:
It is becoming a more common sight in Midtown and the surrounding areas: cars and trucks with their tires/rims stolen. We explore the problem with MPD and have at least 1 tip on how you can further prevent this from happening to you or a loved one.
The former head of the Republican Party in Shelby County has died in a crash in West Tennessee. According to officials, Bill Giannini drove over a median and crashed. Its unclear what caused him to do it. We will look back at his life and legacy.
Beale Street is gearing up for the countdown to the new year. Tito Jackson will headline a performance with B.B. King's Blues Band. The free show starts at 8 pm New Years Eve at Fourth and Beale.
Starting in January, the Memphis International airport is putting out bids for a NEW construction project...it's a $35 million project that's in addition to a $200 million modernization plan. We'll explain this morning on #wmc5.
Instead of brewing up a pot of coffee how about switching to hot tea today? The new study says hot tea helps prevent glaucoma. Details of the study this morning.
Weather:
It is cold this morning..most of us are in the 20s this morning. Temps will be around 50. Details on the day and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Former chairman of Shelby Co. Republican Party killed in car crash
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
Krispy Kreme store possibly shot several times
Man caught on camera crawling through yard, stealing items
TN toddlers brawl over baby Jesus doll during nativity scene
Join us as we get ready for the weekend. We are live from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
In the middle of the night, while others are sleeping, a man was on his hands and knees creeping through people's yards with a flashlight.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported shooting at a popular doughnut shop in southeast Memphis.More >>
Snowmen, snowflakes, and Santa Claus. No matter the color, style, or print, there is a wrapping paper to fit your needs.More >>
A Midtown resident came out of his home Thursday morning to a big surprise. He found not one, not two but all four of his rims and tires stolen from his fairly new car.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
