Bill Giannini dies in car crash, Airport upgrades coming soon, Cold temps remain, Hot tea helps prevent glaucoma

Happy Friday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following:

It is becoming a more common sight in Midtown and the surrounding areas: cars and trucks with their tires/rims stolen. We explore the problem with MPD and have at least 1 tip on how you can further prevent this from happening to you or a loved one.

The former head of the Republican Party in Shelby County has died in a crash in West Tennessee. According to officials, Bill Giannini drove over a median and crashed. Its unclear what caused him to do it. We will look back at his life and legacy.

Beale Street is gearing up for the countdown to the new year. Tito Jackson will headline a performance with B.B. King's Blues Band. The free show starts at 8 pm New Years Eve at Fourth and Beale.

Starting in January, the Memphis International airport is putting out bids for a NEW construction project...it's a $35 million project that's in addition to a $200 million modernization plan. We'll explain this morning on #wmc5.

Instead of brewing up a pot of coffee how about switching to hot tea today? The new study says hot tea helps prevent glaucoma. Details of the study this morning.

Weather:

It is cold this morning..most of us are in the 20s this morning. Temps will be around 50. Details on the day and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Former chairman of Shelby Co. Republican Party killed in car crash

Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

Krispy Kreme store possibly shot several times

Man caught on camera crawling through yard, stealing items

TN toddlers brawl over baby Jesus doll during nativity scene



Join us as we get ready for the weekend. We are live from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor