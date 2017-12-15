Marshall Co. man accused of killing owls, hawks

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man faces a January court date on federal charges he illegally killed owls and hawks.

WTVA-TV reports 53-year-old Frederick Corder, of Corinth, is accused of trapping the predatory birds on a hunting plantation in Marshall County.

The federal indictment says Corder and another man captured and killed between 40 and 160 birds from October 2010 to January 2015.

Corder is charged with one count of conspiracy to capture and kill migratory birds and eight counts of killing migratory birds.

He will make an initial appearance on the charges on Jan. 11.

This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Holly in dateline.

Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com

