Person in hospital after motel shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a motel.

The shooting happened at Memphis Inn on American way, near Clearbrook Street, around 3 a.m.

The victim's condition is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

