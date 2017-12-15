Local radio station brings holiday cheer to some special adults

One Memphis radio station is serving Christmas cheer for some special adults who are in need of your assistance.

For the past thirteen years Cumulus' 103.5 WRBO-FM has joined with Adult Protective Services to give Christmas gifts with the Grown Up Christmas Wish List.

Many of the adults ask for simple things: toiletries, socks and pajamas. But others ask for everything from an iron to a skillet to an electric blanket.

All gifts must be wrapped or bagged.

For more information contact the Promotions Department, 901-682-1106.

This heartwarming gesture of holiday spirit will wrap up Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Southland Mall from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

View the entire list here.

