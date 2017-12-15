Suspect identified in Collierville High assault

Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified one suspect in an attack outside Collierville High School on Tuesday.

SCSO said Ledevion Boyd is wanted for aggravated assault in relation to the case.

Deputies said a 10th-grade student was assaulted by two other students in the parking lot after dismissal.

The victim spent two days in the hospital recovering from significant injuries. He was released Thursday.

If you know where Boyd may be, call SCSO at 901-222-5620 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

