Ole Miss submits appeal to NCAA over infractions

Ex-head coach Hugh Freeze with then-Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson, who has since transferred to Michigan. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The University of Mississippi submitted its appeal to the NCAA regarding sanctions levied upon the school two weeks ago.

The school hired Mississippi-based Butler Snow law firm to add to their team of lawyers in the fight against the infractions.

“We have the best legal team in the country to handle our NCAA appeal. We added Mississippi-based firms to further strengthen an already exceptional team so that we are in the best possible position to win this appeal,” stated Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter of the University of Mississippi. “We believe the additional penalties imposed by the COI are unwarranted, which we will make very clear at the appropriate time in our written submissions on the merits of our appeal.”

Ole Miss faces three years of probation, a two-year postseason ban (including 2017's self-imposed ban), vacation of all their wins involving ineligible student-athletes, and scholarship reductions.

NCAA said the school housed a culture at the university where violations were acceptable in the football program.

Ole Miss faces a total of 15 Level 1 violations, including lack of institutional control, for violations that happened while Hugh Freeze was the head coach of the football team. Freeze has since resigned.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.