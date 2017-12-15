12 guns stolen from UPS truck in Memphis

Twelve guns were stolen out of a locked UPS truck in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The theft happened November 5 at the UPS facility on East Brooks Road. Twenty-five days later, UPS reported the theft to MPD.

The total value of the guns stolen was $6,888. Police reports show that at least some of those guns have been located.

Using surveillance video, MPD identified seven suspects in the theft. All of them were temporary employees hired to clean the facility.

Five of those suspects have been arrested and charged. Two remain at large.

MPD said it needs help located Marcus Bates (left) and Jocques Williams (right).

If you know where these men are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to UPS to figure out why it took 25 days to alert police to the theft. We're also working to learn were the stolen guns are now. Jessica Holley will have a full report tonight at 6.

