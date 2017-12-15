15-year-old steals car out of Shelby County driveway

A 15-year-old is in custody after stealing a car, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the teen stole the car from a driveway on Hickory Bark Drive.

The victim said he'd cranked his car to warm it up before leaving his home Friday morning.

The teen who stole the car crashed it into a pole on Holmes Road near Crumpler Road.

The teen is now in custody and will face criminal charges.

"We ask vehicle owners to not leave their vehicle unattended while warming. Add a few extra minuets to your morning, bundle up and sit in your car while it is warming," Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.