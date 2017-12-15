What we're working on Friday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Weather

It has been a chilly start to our Friday but thanks to the mix of sun and clouds expected, we will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s region-wide this afternoon. Through the evening we are looking at temperatures dropping into the 40s and then into the 30s for overnight lows. We will keep with mostly clear skies overnight but as we push into the weekend we will see warmer afternoon highs but we are also tracking some weekend rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: W 5-15 mph. High: 51.



TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 35.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The start to Saturday is looking sunny, but we are going to see clouds increase by our Saturday evening and overnight. We look to remain dry on our Saturday with highs back into the upper 50s. Our next rain maker will move in the region on our Sunday morning and cause a chance for some showers during the day. Highs on Sunday will warm into the lower 50s with those cloudy skies and lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

4 p.m. headline

A Memphis lawmaker with a BOLD push for change after a grading scandal in Shelby County Schools...the changes he wants to see now at the STATE level.

5 p.m. headline

A Collierville High student brutally attacked outside school...Jerry Askin brings us the disturbing new details he learned about the attack from the victim's mom.

6 p.m. headline

12 guns STOLEN out of a UPS truck...Jessica Holley investigates why it took THREE WEEKS for local police to be notified.

Trending stories

1. Former chairman of Shelby Co. Republican Party killed in car crash

2. College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

3. Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

4. East High blows by 13th-ranked Webster Groves, MO

5. Student accused of attacking Collierville 10th-grader identified

