What we're working on Friday afternoon

Weather
It has been a chilly start to our Friday but thanks to the mix of sun and clouds expected, we will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s region-wide this afternoon. Through the evening we are looking at temperatures dropping into the 40s and then into the 30s for overnight lows. We will keep with mostly clear skies overnight but as we push into the weekend we will see warmer afternoon highs but we are also tracking some weekend rain chances.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: W 5-15 mph. High: 51.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 35.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The start to Saturday is looking sunny, but we are going to see clouds increase by our Saturday evening and overnight. We look to remain dry on our Saturday with highs back into the upper 50s. Our next rain maker will move in the region on our Sunday morning and cause a chance for some showers during the day. Highs on Sunday will warm into the lower 50s with those cloudy skies and lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
4 p.m. headline
A Memphis lawmaker with a BOLD push for change after a grading scandal in Shelby County Schools...the changes he wants to see now at the STATE level.
5 p.m. headline
A Collierville High student brutally attacked outside school...Jerry Askin brings us the disturbing new details he learned about the attack from the victim's mom.
6 p.m. headline
12 guns STOLEN out of a UPS truck...Jessica Holley investigates why it took THREE WEEKS for local police to be notified.
A safety alert was issued to University of Memphis students about a shooting that occurred near campus overnight.More >>
According to California court records, the ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested. TMore >>
After days of being treated for head injuries and possibly a broken nose, sophomore Keron Jeffries has been released from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.More >>
Three men were convicted in the murder of a 7-year-old girl on Friday.More >>
Neighbors watching out for neighbors--that was the message Friday night from a big gathering of Memphis neighborhood watch leaders.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
