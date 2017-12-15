Memphis hosts 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships

Prepare for trouble, and make it double.

If you’ve ever wanted to protect the world from devastation, the Bluff City will unite fans within the Pokémon nation this weekend.

Trainers of all backgrounds will descend upon Memphis for the 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships from Saturday, Dec. 16 – Sunday, Dec. 17.

Memphis Cook Convention Center is hosting the family-friendly event where Pokémon Trading Card (TCG) and video games players from throughout the region and across the nation will compete.

As much as $50,000 in prizes will be on the line as players battle for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion.

Players will also be able to earn Championship Points that count toward a potential invite to the 2018 Pokémon World Championships in Nashville, Tennessee next summer.

For more details and get tickets, visit their event webpage.

