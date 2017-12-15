Memphis school teaches healthy habits during flu season

'Tis the season for sneezes, coughs, and runny noses.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is already seeing widespread flu activity all over the South.

At Porter-Leath, students and teachers focus on the importance of washing hands and not spreading germs year round.

"We make certain we are sanitizing our classrooms daily because the children come in from outside, so we are sanitizing, we are cleaning them, and we are also making certain the manipulatives are also sanitized," Stephanie Jones, health services manager at Porter-Leath, said.

There's even a "yuck bucket" used for items any little one decided to put in their mouth. Those items are immediately removed from classrooms and sanitized.

To make sure kiddos are washing their hands for the proper amount of time, they are taught to sing their ABC's.

Over the fall break when classrooms are empty they'll get a deep clean.

"While the children are out, we are going to make certain that all the rooms are sanitized again and making certain that we didn't miss anything and preparing for them to return," Jones said.

Starting off the new year always with clean desks and toys.

At the start of flu season, letters are sent home to parents reminding them of to practice healthy habits at home and encouraging them to get a flu shot.

