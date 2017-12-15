Teacher arrested for sending inappropriate texts to child under 14

A teacher and football coach at a Mississippi high school was arrested after officials said he sent inappropriate text messages to an underage student, according to Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

Gregory Kennedy, 35, a teacher at North Panola High School, is charged with enticing a child for concealment. According to Mississippi law, that charge means the victim was under the age of 14.

Kennedy's Facebook page says he is a 10th-grade world history teacher and assistant football coach at North Panola High School.

North Panola High graduate Crystal Burton said the allegations are shocking.

"It's just something we have to talk to these children about," Burton said.

Burton now has younger siblings who attend the high school, and she said the allegations are a reminder to talk to your kids about what is and is not appropriate.

"We just teach them what's appropriate and what's not. Let them know it is possible, but let them know it is okay to come forward," Burton said.

Kennedy could face up to 10 years in jail along with potential fines.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Department Human Services and the North Panola School District for comment, but as of right now we have not heard back.

Kennedy was released after posting his $1,500 bail.

