Kroger to close Clarksdale store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) -

Kroger is closing its store in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The store is located at 870 State Street and has been open since 1987.

The store's closing date has not been announced. It's also unclear what will happen to the 100 or so employees working at the store.

