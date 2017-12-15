5 Great Things: Operation Blue Christmas, new coats for students, 'It's a Wonderful Life' in Collierville

It's truly a wonderful life and so many Mid-Southerners are making a difference this holiday season.

Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week to make other people's lives better.

Drivers pulled over, surprised with holiday cheer

Drivers got a unique surprise Monday when they assumed they were getting pulled over for a traffic violation.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the non-profit Secret Order of Boll Weevils, and Target partnered up for this year's Operation Blue Christmas.

Deputies go out on the streets looking for traffic violations and stop drivers, as if to give them a ticket.

Deputies then radio in the Boll Weevils and employees at the Target store get to work on putting the wish list in the baskets.

Then, a green pickup truck pulls up and instead of a ticket, they walk away with arms full of Christmas cheer.

FedEx helps deliver new winter coats to Memphis students

FedEx, Memphis Hustle, and Operation Warm teamed up to give out brand new winter coats to more than 550 students at Kingsbury Elementary School.

FedEx representatives said they choose Kingsbury after a gardening project revealed that many students at that school had a need for warm clothing.

Operation Warm is a non-profit group that manufactures the coats and helps distribute them across the country.

Many students said the coats they got were the first new coats they'd ever owned.

Woman thanks delivery workers with surprise gift

Tiffany Judd of Olive Branch is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.

Judd has a basket on her front porch that invites FedEx, UPS, and USPS workers to grab goodies like Little Debbie Christmas cakes, peanut butter crackers, and bottles of water.

Just one small act of kindness for those who help to keep us all merry and bright.

Regional One Health packs 10,000 meals for families in need

Volunteers from Regional One Health packed 10,000 meals, which will be distributed to families through the Mid-South Food Bank.

This is the fourth year they've volunteered to pack meals, and every year it helps volunteers feel connected to the community.

Company officials say seeing the direct impact of helping people during the holidays is reason enough to keep the event going.

Every volunteer that helped is connected to Regional One Health in some way, whether they're a nurse, intern, or a front desk clerk.

Celebrate Christmas with Zuzu from 'It's a Wonderful Life'

For many, Christmas doesn't start until the family sits down to watch 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

With that in mind, Collierville helped get the season started by showing the classic movie in Collierville Town Square.

Families watched the film amid the city's Christmas decorations while sipping hot chocolate, and talking to the woman who played Zuzu Bailey in the movie.

Judge Craig Hall and his wife Melinda opened their home to Karolyn Grimes for the event, and even decorated their guest house like the fictitious town of Bedford Falls.

