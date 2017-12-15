100 jobs, $600K investment destined for Memphis

A safety alert was issued to University of Memphis students about a shooting that occurred near campus overnight.More >>
According to California court records, the ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested. TMore >>
After days of being treated for head injuries and possibly a broken nose, sophomore Keron Jeffries has been released from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.More >>
Three men were convicted in the murder of a 7-year-old girl on Friday.More >>
Neighbors watching out for neighbors--that was the message Friday night from a big gathering of Memphis neighborhood watch leaders.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
