100 jobs, $600K investment destined for Memphis

A company announced Friday it would invest $600,000 in Memphis.

Agilent Technologies, a life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemicals company, said it would invest the more than half a million dollars and create around 100 new jobs in the Bluff City.

"I want to thank Agilent for choosing to expand its logistics operations in Memphis,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Agilent’s commitment to create more than 100 new jobs in Shelby County showcases how important Tennessee’s business-friendly climate and ready-to-work workforce are to companies looking to locate operations in our state. I appreciate Agilent for helping us get one step closer to reaching our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high-quality jobs.”

The company provides laboratories with instruments, software, services, consumables, and applications focused in six key areas: food, environmental and forensics, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and clinical, chemicals and energy, and academia and research.

Agilent is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. and currently employs approximately 13,500 employees worldwide.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5 and CNN. All rights reserved.