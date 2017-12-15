Tavis Smiley's Cannon Center performance canceled

(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The Cannon Center announced Friday Tavis Smiley would not be performing his scheduled show in April.

Smiley has been accused of sexual misconduct; he's lost several sponsors and promoters, including Mills Entertainment.

Mills Entertainment was the production group putting on his show "Death of a King: A Live Theatrical Experience," which is based on his 2014 book.

Smiley, who has been indefinitely suspended from his PBS talk show and lost his Walmart sponsorship, was to launch a nationwide 40-city tour of the show.

But Mills Entertainment said Friday that "in light of the recent allegations" it will be "suspending our relationship with" Smiley. "We take seriously the allegations," the statement added.

PBS suspended Smiley after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS."

Smiley has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

