Levi Elementary hosts annual Community Read Day

Community members, parents, and elected officials came together Thursday morning to promote literacy at Levi Elementary School.

The Community Read Day is a program aimed at lighting a fire in the lives of students when it comes to reading.

Community members brought an age-appropriate book to read to Pre-K and Kindergarten students. They also gave the students the book as a Christmas gift.

Students also heard from the Colonial Middle School Band and Choir and they watched the White Station Middle School Step Team show out.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin emceed the program Thursday morning.

