3 men found guilty of murdering 7-year-old girl

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(L to R) Branden Brookins, Carlos Stokes, and Jordan Clayton (Source: MPD) (L to R) Branden Brookins, Carlos Stokes, and Jordan Clayton (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three men were convicted in the murder of a 7-year-old girl on Friday.

Carlos Stokes, Jordan Clayton, and Branden Brookins were found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Kirsten Williams.

Williams was gunned down in a friend's driveway back in April of 2015.

Police believe the shooting was retaliation for the death of another child earlier that month.

