St. Jude patients get special plane ride to North Pole

Traveling for the holidays can be difficult.

Jolly is a flight description you never expect to see, but when your destination is the North Pole, it makes a little bit more sense.



The passengers on one special flight got an extra special greeting for the extra special trip to Santa's workshop.



Every one of these tickets is meant for St. Jude patients, children battling cancer. But Friday, they only had one thing on their mind – seeing Santa!

.@StJude kids are arriving at the airport for a trip to the North Pole!! They’re being greeted by therapy dogs on their special journey. pic.twitter.com/UfduZa8v9V — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) December 15, 2017

Music, mascots, and a little dancing at the terminal got the group in the Christmas spirit.



After a turbulence-filled high-speed flight up North, some kids tried to use some last-minute honesty to get on the nice list.



Because on the other side of the plane door waited the jolliest man of all with the most important question of the season.



“Has everybody been good this year?” Santa asked.



After that, it's a blur of candy, requests on Santa’s knee, and more importantly, laughter for kids who need it the most.



These smiles are true holiday gifts.

It’s Christmas carols and turbulence on our journey to the North Pole! Almost there... #WMC5 @StJude pic.twitter.com/9eQFsh0chc — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) December 16, 2017

“We're so blessed to have all of you that support us, thank you so much,” said Kimberly Funtila, mother of a St. Jude patient.

“Just to put the smile on the kids’ faces and the families during this time of year, it's all worthwhile,” said Delta chief pilot Harry Miller.



Santa also told us that all the sick children out there made his nice list this year...



“Santa’s got a very big place in his heart for that,” Santa said.

We made it to the North Pole! Santa is here of course. And these kids are all on the good list. That’s for sure! Plenty of candy and toys to go around #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/sPINQAcRF3 — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) December 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.