St. Jude patients get special plane ride to North Pole

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Traveling for the holidays can be difficult.

Jolly is a flight description you never expect to see, but when your destination is the North Pole, it makes a little bit more sense.

The passengers on one special flight got an extra special greeting for the extra special trip to Santa's workshop.

Every one of these tickets is meant for St. Jude patients, children battling cancer. But Friday, they only had one thing on their mind – seeing Santa!

Music, mascots, and a little dancing at the terminal got the group in the Christmas spirit.

After a turbulence-filled high-speed flight up North, some kids tried to use some last-minute honesty to get on the nice list.

Because on the other side of the plane door waited the jolliest man of all with the most important question of the season.

“Has everybody been good this year?” Santa asked.

After that, it's a blur of candy, requests on Santa’s knee, and more importantly, laughter for kids who need it the most.

These smiles are true holiday gifts.

“We're so blessed to have all of you that support us, thank you so much,” said Kimberly Funtila, mother of a St. Jude patient.

“Just to put the smile on the kids’ faces and the families during this time of year, it's all worthwhile,” said Delta chief pilot Harry Miller.

Santa also told us that all the sick children out there made his nice list this year...

“Santa’s got a very big place in his heart for that,” Santa said.

