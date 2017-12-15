Gala stresses importance of neighborhood watch

Neighbors watching out for neighbors--that was the message Friday night from a big gathering of Memphis neighborhood watch leaders.

"We watch each other's homes and we try to keep our neighborhood nice and we watch what's going on in our neighborhood," Claudette Bryan said.

Bryan is a neighborhood watch ambassador -- one of many at the Neighborhood Watch Ambassadors Gala on Friday night at the Hilton.

A neighborhood watch ambassador goes through the citizens' police academy and clergy academy. They are the leaders of their neighborhood watch organizations.

"We need the nosy neighbor looking at what's going on and reporting anything that's not right, and when neighbors band together and are real active, crime goes down," Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Strickland said no matter how many police officers Memphis has, the officers can't see and know everything.

"There's evidence neighborhood watch works. There's evidence the cameras work," Strickland added.

The neighborhood watch members are not only the eyes and ears, they also support the police officers getting out in the community with that message.

"It's a tough job. One of the toughest jobs in the world to be a law enforcement officer, especially during these times. Memphis is a tough city and we are so happy to have great men and women who wrap around our precinct," Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings said.

