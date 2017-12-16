Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged with first-degree murder

The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.

Sherra Wright, 46, has been charged with being a fugitive of justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

This arrest comes ten days after a man accused of killing Wright was arrested in Memphis.

46-year-old Billy Turner pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Lorenzen’s 2010 death.

Police believe that Turner and Sherra knew each other at the time of the murder, and worked with a third person to help them.



The former Grizzlies player was murdered execution-style, and several different gun casings were found on the scene.



Sherra is the mother of Lorenzen’s six children and moved to Riverside, California after successfully suing to obtain access to her ex-husband’s life insurance and retirement funds.



She was criticized for burning through nearly a million dollars of her ex-husband’s life insurance money that was taken out just six months before Lorenzen’s death.

Police are working to get her extradited back to Memphis.

