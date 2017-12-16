Ex-wife of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright arrested

According to California court records, the ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested.

Sherra Wright, 38, has been charged with being a fugitive of justice.

According to Debra Marion, Lorenzen Wright's mother, Sherra is expected to be charged with first-degree murder upon her arrival in Memphis.



This arrest comes ten days after a man accused of killing Wright was arrested in Memphis.



46-year-old Billy Turner pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Lorenzen’s 2010 death.



The former Grizzlies player was murdered execution-style, and several different gun casings were found on the scene.



Sherra is the mother of Lorenzen’s six children and moved to Riverside, California after successfully suing to obtain access to her ex-husband’s life insurance and retirement funds.



She was criticized for burning through nearly a million dollars of her ex-husband’s life insurance money that was taken out just six months before Lorenzen’s death.

We will are working to learn more on this story.

