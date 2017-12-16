Two men shot near U of M

The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
A group of Mississippi teens decided to go bald to help raise money for St. Jude.More >>
A group of Mississippi teens decided to go bald to help raise money for St. Jude.More >>
A safety alert was issued to University of Memphis students about a shooting that occurred near campus overnight.More >>
A safety alert was issued to University of Memphis students about a shooting that occurred near campus overnight.More >>
A man is charged with aggravated assault after a woman was found dead in a Walgreens parking lot.More >>
A man is charged with aggravated assault after a woman was found dead in a Walgreens parking lot.More >>
After days of being treated for head injuries and possibly a broken nose, sophomore Keron Jeffries has been released from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.More >>
After days of being treated for head injuries and possibly a broken nose, sophomore Keron Jeffries has been released from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>