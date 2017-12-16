Two men shot near UofM

A safety alert was issued to University of Memphis students about a shooting that occurred near campus overnight.

Police confirm that two men were shot early this morning near Mynders and Brister.

One of those men is in critical condition.

There is no information on the other victim at this time.

The suspect(s) may have been in a white car.

We are working to learn more information.

