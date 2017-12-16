MS teens go bald to raise money for St. Jude

A group of Mississippi teens decided to go bald to help raise money for St. Jude.

It was part of a pledge the teens made--if the community helped them raise $5,000 for St. Jude, they would shave their heads.

Well, the community stepped up in a major way, raising more than $6,000.

The idea was created by a 17-year-old friend of the boys, who is a former St. Jude patient himself.

"They call us heroes because we fought the battle of cancer, and we won. But we couldn't be the hometown heroes without all the support through all these people who helped, not just me, but everyone," said one of the teens, who was diagnosed with cancer at the ago of 1 but is now cancer free.

