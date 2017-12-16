FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Sunday morning

Our long dry spell across the Mid-South will officially end as we push into the overnight hours into our Sunday morning. A surface low pressure system will move from the Texas Gulf Coast into Louisiana by sunrise Sunday.

Rain ahead of this system will being to push into Eastern Arkansas before midnight tonight. Widespread rain will move across the Mid-South between midnight and sunrise Sunday.

This system will be a quick mover with rain exiting the region by midday Sunday, and the rain will push across the Tennessee River Valley by noon. Clouds will remain across the region Sunday keeping highs in the 50s.

Clouds and some fog will be possible on Sunday night. The work week will be warmer for Monday through Wednesday, but we will also keep with small rain chances in the forecast as upper level flow remains overhead.

Rainfall amounts for our system will be less than 1 inch across the Mid-South with some locally higher amounts in areas that receive a downpour. Otherwise remember the umbrella and rain gear when getting up early Sunday morning.

