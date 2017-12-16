MPD searching for missing Whitehaven man with Alzheimer's

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 68-year-old Whitehaven man.

J.C. Harris was last seen near the intersection of Tranquil Lane and Wood Glade Lane.

Police said he suffers from Alzheimer's and is prone to seizures.

He is described as 6-feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray coat, dark jeans, and black shoes.

If you see Harris, contact MPD at 901-545-COPS.

