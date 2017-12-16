Friends, family gather to remember Lorenzen Wright

For seven years, both as a Tiger and Grizzly, Lorenzen Wright made fans in Memphis cheer.

Saturday night, with the number 42 written in flames signifying Lorenzen Wright's jersey number and the age he would be if he were alive, loved ones both cheered and cried with the most recent arrest of the basketball star's ex-wife Sherra Wright.

"It's really mixed. It's hard to describe it when you have so much emotion," Lorenzen's friend Mario Martin said.

For some, the hope may have flickered, but for Lorenzen's mother Deborah Marion, her hope burned eternal. She was too emotional to speak Saturday night.

"Seven years she stayed faithful to the cause while others gave up and went on about their lives," family friend Thaddeus Matthews said.

But earlier Saturday, Deborah set off fireworks--something Lorenzen loved--at his grave, thanking the officers who didn't give up.

"I can't thank them enough," Deborah Marion said, "and what I would like to say to Sherra, 'why, why, why, why, why?'"

Despite her joy, she said she's also saddened that Lorenzen's six children are now without a mother and father. But she plans to bring them home to Memphis.

"I'm ready to bring them home, so they can be in a secure place. Start over anew, so they can go to counseling, get whatever they need because this is not going to be easy for them," Marion said.

And there's only one reason she believes someone would do this to her son...

"Money," she said.

Police said they are not ruling out possibly more arrests. Lorenzen's mother doesn't think Sherra and Billy Turner acted alone.

