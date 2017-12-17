Officials identify body recovered from Mississippi River tugboat sinking

The body of one of the two missing men from a tugboat accident has been recovered from the Mississippi River, according to a spokesperson for Wepfer Marine.

Memphis Police Department said Monday night the body was positively identified as 19-year-old Anquavius Jamison.

Jamison and his stepfather Keith Pigram, the captain, were both aboard the tugboat when it went missing.

Pigram's body has not yet been located.

The body was turned over to Memphis Police Department, and the family has been notified.

