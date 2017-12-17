Details emerge about Lorenzen Wright murder: 'I think there will be more arrests'

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland reacted to the long-awaited arrest in one of the city's most infamous murders.

The Lorenzen Wright murder case was cold for several years, but a renewed effort by Memphis Police Department ultimately led to the arrest of Billy Turner and Sherra Wright.

Strickland wasn't shy about praising the efforts of MPD on making arrests in Wright's murder.

"They are truly the best in blue. They are effective, they are smart, they are dedicated, and they are tireless. And I am proud to be even affiliated with a great group of men and women," Strickland said.

Strickland was also quick to thank the city of Collierville, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI for their help in the case.

Sherra Wright was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited back to Memphis.

Wright's ex-wife is set to face a judge Monday at 8:30 a.m. for the first time since being charged with murder in the case.

"They are preparing for Sherra to come to Memphis and be able to look at her and say we knew all the time that you were the conspirator," family friend Thaddeus Matthews said.

Church members confirmed Turner and Wright knew each other from Mt. Olive Number 1 Baptist Church in Collierville.

Speaking from her son's grave, Lorenzen's mother said Sherra is not a Godly person in her eyes.

"Evil, evil, evil. Just the wicked witch of the South," Marion said.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther went back to the Collierville neighborhood on Whisper Springs Drive where Sherra lived when Lorenzen was killed.

Neighbors said they saw Sherra burning items in a large fire in the backyard in the middle of the summer, days after Lorenzen's body was found.

Police recovered a letter and piece of burned metal as evidence with a search warrant from the backyard.

Sherra told police the night Lorenzen was killed that he was carrying a box of drugs and said he was going to flip something for $110,000. Lorenzen's mother said Sherra was lying.

"I am so glad this will come to light because he was a victim; he was no drug dealer. She created a fictitious life for him," Marion said.

Police confirm Sherra and Turner also face an attempted murder charge for another alleged plot to kill Lorenzen that was unsuccessful. Those details have not been released.

Investigators also said there could be more arrests.

"I think there will be more arrests next week," Matthews said.

