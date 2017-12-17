Woman critical after shooting in Orange Mound

A woman was shot in Orange Mound on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of Fizer Road and Pendleton Street around 6 p.m.

The woman was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspects were possibly in a white Ford Mustang and a silver car.

No additional information is available at this time.

