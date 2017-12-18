Friends, family remember innocent bystander gunned down in Edge District

Loved ones of an innocent bystander gunned down two weeks ago in Memphis' Edge District are turning their grief into action.

Friends and family of Johnathan Booker gathered Sunday to raise money to help catch his killers. They said they're determined not to let his death go in vain.

"We're just getting together. We have the big video wall up and you know that's what he did for us, so we figured we'd come here and listen to music that he liked," Andrew Westmoreland said.

Booker died after a quadruple shooting in the Edge District on Dec. 3. Police said he was an innocent bystander walking down the street to his car.

"It's just sad that he's just a talented young guy and that his life got cut short over some foolishness at a hip hop show. I wish the city could get together. We have so much talent here. You can't even go have a good time without a fight or anything like that," Westmoreland said.

His family and friends gathered at the New Daisy Theatre on Sunday to remember him and raise money in his honor.

"I just hope that people learn from this and fight back against that type of stuff, man, and set examples and be a role model," Westmoreland said.

His family is still struggling with the loss, but hopeful that something changes in the community

"You have anger, then you feel loss, you know. I miss him but it's a bigger point that we gotta stop this," Troy Booker, Jonathan's father, said.

Below are pictures of the vehicles MPD is looking for in relation to this murder.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

