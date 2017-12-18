Grizzlies player gives 6 Boys and Girls club kids holiday surprise

A Memphis Grizzlies player gave a group of kids a holiday surprise they will never forget.

Shooting guard Wayne Selden gave six kids from the local Boys and Girls Club an all-expenses paid shopping trip to the Colonial Road Target on Sunday afternoon.

Not only did Selden pay for the shopping spree, but he tagged along and helped the kids pick out the items, take pictures, and sign autographs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.