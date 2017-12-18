MEM 'busier than usual' after ATL power outage

After hours without power in Atlanta on Sunday, flights at Memphis International Airport may be impacted Monday.

While power is back on, the delays caused major headaches for traveler's at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport.

Though power was restored shortly before midnight, more than 1,000 flights in and out of the airport were canceled Sunday.

Delta Air Lines, whose largest hub is at the Atlanta airport, has already canceled 300 flights for Monday, most of which are early morning flights into Atlanta.

MEM issued the following statement on potential delays:

"The power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has affected some flights at Memphis International Airport today, particularly Delta flights between Memphis and Atlanta. Flights tomorrow will likely be impacted, as well. Travelers should check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date information on flight schedules"

