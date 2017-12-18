Person hit, killed by train in Holly Springs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person hit, killed by train in Holly Springs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC) -

A person was hit and killed by a train in Holly Springs on Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. at the corner of Bonner Street and Govan Avenue.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly