5 children injured after van crashes into school bus

A Durham school bus was involved in a crash with a van Monday morning.

A minivan crashed into the bus Monday morning at New Willow and Getwell Roads.

Students from Overton High School were on the bus at the time of the crash.

"They kicked the emergency exit and everybody got off the bus," said Rondarius Herron, Overton High School senior.

Students were sent scrambling to safety after a Durham school bus crashed Monday morning.

"That light was red and that minivan kept going and hit us from the side and knocked us over there," said Herron.

Three others vehicles were involved including a utility van and two minivans.

Police say it appears the bus driver was not at fault.

Witnesses say the driver of a silver minivan was traveling with five children between the ages of 10-15 years old.

All five children were hurt and taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

The students on board the school bus say they were knocked from their seats from the impact of this crash but thankfully none of them were injured.

"The bus driver I think she got knocked out of her seat too," said Herron.

For this dad who got an alarming call from his son after the accident, he says he's thankful things were not worse.

"Just concerned. I'm just glad he's alright," said Ronnie Ware, parent.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.