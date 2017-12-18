Study shows Memphis among neediest U.S. cities

With the giving season reminding us to be selfless - and tens of millions of our fellow Americans suffering from poverty, homelessness, and hunger - the personal-finance website WalletHub followed up on its report on the Most Charitable States with an in-depth look at 2017’s Neediest Cities.



Hoping to inspire goodwill toward the less fortunate, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 25 key metrics to determine where Americans are most economically disadvantaged. The data set ranges from child poverty rate to food-insecurity rate to uninsured rate.



Neediness in Memphis (1=Neediest; 91=Avg.)

10th – Child Poverty Rate

34th – Adult Poverty Rate

75th – Homelessness Rate

5th – Food Insecurity Rate

40th – Uninsured Rate

43rd – % of Homes with Inadequate Plumbing

86th – % of Homes with Inadequate Kitchens

